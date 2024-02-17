Armed robbery at tobacco and vape shop on S. College Road, suspect fled the area

An armed robbery occurred at the University Tobacco and Vape Shop located in the 300 block of South College Rd., according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect, described by Wilmington police as a short white female with a small build, displayed a handgun and demanded property from the clerk.

"During the robbery the female lost control of the gun which was retrieved by the clerk," according to the release. "The female fled the area."

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact 911, WPD at 910-343-3609, or using the anonymous Tip 411 app.

