Armed robbery trial slated for next month

Feb. 14—A man charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault not only rejected a plea offer from the state in Whitfield Superior Court — he waived his right to even hear it on Monday, Feb. 12.

Per Whitfield Superior Court documents, defendant Shundy Betheal Hicks, 42, is also charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.

"My understanding is that Mr. Hicks does not wish to hear that recommendation," said Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis. "I have offered to read the recommendation in full on the record and my understanding is that Mr. Hicks wishes to waive that reading of the recommendation and the range on the record."

According to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) data, Hicks was initially arrested on June 7, 2023.

"I have also informed the defense that simply because I'm not placing the recommendation on the record today does not mean that I can't — if, after trial, if upon conviction — that the judge could not hear what the prior recommendations were," Antalis told Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks. "We're not attempting to hide anything from the court ... certainly, at sentencing if appropriate, we'll make this court aware of the recommendations that were rejected prior to trial."

Antalis told the court the state is ready to take Hicks' case to a jury trial, adding that the prosecution believes the proceedings would likely not exceed two days.

Per a bill of indictment, Hicks is accused of stealing a phone from an alleged victim on June 1, 2023.

The aggravated assault charge stems from Hicks' alleged possession of a "wooden object" during the robbery, which he purportedly swung at the victim.

"Which placed (the victim) in reasonable apprehension of immediately receiving a violent injury," the bill of indictment reads, "an object which when used offensively against a person is likely to result in serious bodily injury."

Hicks' trial is tentatively scheduled to commence on the week beginning March 11.