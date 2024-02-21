Armed robbery Tuesday night at Kay Jewelers near Six Gun in NE Ocala.

The Kay Jewelers store near Six Gun Plaza in northeast Ocala was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night. The robber made off with a significant amount of merchandise. No one was hurt.

Ocala police officials said the store, 2400 NE 49th Terrace, Building 500, was robbed shortly before 6:45 p.m. The store is off State Road 40 east of 36th Avenue.

Authorities said a man entered the store armed with a gun and told employees to get into the bathroom. The gunman broke the display glass and removed a large amount of jewelry.

The man then left the store and police were notified about the heist. Police officials said no customers were inside the business, and no employees were injured.

It's unknown if the robbery is connected to two jewelry store burglaries that occurred within days of each other recently.

The first was on Jan. 23 and the second on Feb. 3. Both involved stores at the Paddock Mall. Those cases remained unsolved.

Anyone with any information about any of these cases can call the Ocala Police Department at (352) 369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP.

