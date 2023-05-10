Armed robbery victim allegedly ran over by theft suspect in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County deputies searched for a theft suspect involved in an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

>> TRENDING: Chain business theft suspect wanted by Butler Co. deputies

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local business near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Turner Road at 8:19 a.m. on reports of a grey Ford Ranger attempting to run over the 911 caller, dispatchers for the department informed.

As responding deputies investigated the scene, they reported that a suspect attempted to rob a local business using a weapon, dispatchers confirmed. Shots were fired during the exchange.

It is currently unknown who fired the shots and if the suspect was successful in stealing goods from the business.

The victim then followed the theft suspect out of the business. The victim, however, disengaged when they were reportedly ran over by the grey Ford, dispatchers said.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during this incident.

The suspect remained at large with deputies searching the nearby area.

The Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the incident.

We will update this story as it develops.