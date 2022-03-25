🌱 Armed Robbery On Washington Blvd + Al Fresco Dining Stays?

Happy Friday, Los Angeles; today is Tolkien Reading Day! Here's everything you need to know going on in Los Angeles today.

Robbers like watches. Also, it looks like al fresco dining is here to stay. Finally, there was a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.



First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and very warm. High: 80 Low: 58.

Here are the top stories today in Los Angeles:

On Wednesday, around 5 p.m., a man was beaten and robbed in the 11400 block of Washington Boulevard. Two men came up to him as he got out of his car. A gun was produced, and the robbers demand the man’s Rolex watch. Officials say that it is “the latest in a string of brazen robberies targeting people with expensive watches and jewelry across Los Angeles County.” (Patch) The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to have the “Department of City Planning, the City Attorney, the Department of Building and Safety and the Fire Department to collaborate on a citywide ordinance” that would make outdoor dining a permanent fixture. Al fresco dining became an option during the pandemic to allow restaurants to continue operating. (ABC) There was a Hollywood Hills home-invasion robbery on Wednesday. It happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Carman Crest Drive. “The residents included a jeweler specializing in high-end watches, which have been targeted in a string of professional robberies across Los Angeles of late.” (Patch) Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion to adopt Kyiv, Ukraine as L.A.’s sister city. This designation would give the City the opportunity “to send Kyiv retired goods such as fire trucks and ambulances.” Councilwoman Nithya Raman and Councilmen Paul Koretz and Mitch O’Farrell seconded the motion, which will be discussed during the City Council’s next meeting. (Daily News/paywall) Do you love Cracker Barrel’s country fried steak, hash brown casserole, and fried apples? Do you wish you could enjoy these iconic dishes at home rather than just in a restaurant? We learned Thursday that you can! "For the first time ever, Cracker Barrel is bringing home-style comfort food to the greater Los Angeles Area." Order with Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub. (Cracker Barrel)

Today in Los Angeles:

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Who Do I Think I Am? Tour at The Wiltern (7 PM)

76ers @ Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena (7:30 PM)

Club 90s Presents 2000s Night at The Teragram Ballroom (10 PM)

Kulture Klub - The 80s Dance Party at Zebulon (10 PM)

BOOM BOOM Fridays at Nightingale Plaza (10:45 PM)

From my notebook:

The Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Recruit Class 166 remains focused and continues to train hard as they prepare for graduation this Friday, March 25th. (Instagram)

The Los Angeles Unified reminds families who didn't receive advance Child Tax Credit payments can claim the full amount they're eligible for on their 2021 tax return. (Instagram)

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra loves to see all the amazing work musicians do both inside and outside LACO, like today when violinist Jennifer Munday conducted the La Cañada High School Orchestra at Carnegie Hall! (Facebook)

The Department of Parks & Recreation is seeking a highly motivated and dynamic individual for the position of Special Assistant (UC). This position reports to the Director and requires an innovative and adaptable personality. (Facebook)

Our Brentwood Country Club S wants to know if anyone has any personal experience with Richland French Academy? Their daughter was accepted, but it seems a little close to a homeless encampment. (Nextdoor)

— Sylvia Cochran

