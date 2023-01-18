Armed security guard accused of sexual battery of teen at Central Florida movie theater, police say

A movie theater security guard has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old, the Ocala Police Department said Wednesday.

On Jan. 15, police said they found out about a sexual battery incident that occurred the night before at the Hollywood 16 movie theater.

According to a release, the girl went to a movie with her friends, and a friend’s grandfather refused to offer the victim a ride home. The teen tried to call her mom, who had dropped her off, but did not hear from her.

Read: Sheriff: Search crews recover body in pond near Kissimmee

Investigators said a theater security guard, Augusta Williams, 31, offered to watch the girl until she could get a ride home.

Read: Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students

Williams took the victim to an empty theater room and led her behind a curtain, where he raped her, police said.

Ocala Police said the victim did not want to have sex but was afraid of Williams since he had a gun. She had told Williams to stop, but he did not.

Read: Two central Florida counties receive $17 million for land conservation

The police department said they had exited the theater, where the victim’s mother had shown up to take her home, after realizing her daughter had been trying to contact her.

After further investigation, Ocala Police arrested Williams, who is currently at the Marion County Jail.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.