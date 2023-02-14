Armed security guards not licensed to be at 2 Charlotte arcades, police say

Armed security guards were not licensed to be at two fish table arcades, according to search warrants from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators seized about $95,000 during a search Friday at the two illegal gambling locations: 6233 Old Sugar Creek Road and 5744 North Tryon Street.

More than 170 gambling machines were also disabled.

Both security guards were charged with providing armed security without a license.

