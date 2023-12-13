Armed sexual assault reported near Downer Woods at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

An armed sexual assault was reported in the Downer Woods area of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus Sunday.

Campus police said in a statement late Tuesday the attack occurred at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of East Edgewood Avenue.

The victim was walking along that street when a suspect armed with a knife forced her into a wooded area and assaulted her, the statement said. The suspect then fled west on East Edgewood Avenue and was last seen near the intersection of North Maryland Avenue and East Edgewood Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 20 to 24 years old, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds with an average build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red flannel shirt and dark gray jeans.

Police said they have increased campus patrols as the investigation continues.

The university didn't immediately return a request for additional information Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UWM Police Department at (414) 229-4627.

Where to find help for sexual assault and domestic violence in Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has resources for sexual assault survivors.

Aurora Health Care offers a broad range of support services for victims of sexual violence, regardless of when the incident occurred. The health system also operates a confidential 24/7 call line at (414) 219-5555 and a text helpline at (414) 219-1551.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722 and offers assistance with e-filing for restraining orders at (414) 278-5079. The center also offers a 24-hour confidential texting line at (414) 877-8100.

The Milwaukee Women's Center also offers a hotline at (414) 671-6140.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

Diverse & Resilient, which serves the LGBTQ community, operates the "Room to Be Safe" resource line (414) 856-5428 and has online resources at roomtobesafe.org.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The WI Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline is available after hours at (877) 740-4292.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at (414) 383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

