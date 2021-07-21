Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

At least two suspects suffered gunshots to the legs during the Monday night incident and were later arrested on charges of attempted robbery, the police department’s Wilshire Division detectives said.

"Words were apparently exchanged, and the victim ultimately produces a handgun, apparently to defend himself and others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects. The victim fired his weapon towards the suspects and then all parties immediately fled the location," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a press release Tuesday.

Video footage from a store on Melrose Avenue and Vista Street captured the scene.

DISUNITY: RACE RELATIONS AT NEW LOW, 10-POINT BLACK-WHITE GAP

The camera showed the victim speaking with two women in a parking lot before a Dodge Avenger pulled up near them around 7 p.m.

Two men exited the vehicle and approached the group when the man pulled a firearm and fired several times at the would-be robbers. The two men and both women fled the scene.

The suspects were identified as Nicholas Brown, 22, who suffered a gunshot to his left thigh, and Markeil Hayes, 28, who suffered a gunshot to his right calf. Law enforcement is looking for the driver of the car and the victim involved.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aggressively addressing a rise in violent crime in the Melrose area over the past year and is pursuing all leads involved in this and other crimes,” the LAPD said.

Los Angeles has witnessed a spike in homicides and a particularly bloody Fourth of July weekend, leaving a dozen people killed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

By July 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division had no recorded homicides. It now has at least 10.

Homicides are up 25% across Los Angeles, a surge pushed by a 50% increase from South Los Angeles.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Los Angeles, Crime, guns, shootings, California

Original Author: Lawrence Richard

Original Location: Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene