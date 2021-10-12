Armed South Carolina woman shoots at man who tried to sexually assault her on street: Police

An armed South Carolina woman fired her gun in self-defense at a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault her, according to police .

The attack unfolded before 10 p.m. in Rock Hill, when the female victim was walking on the Automall Parkway and saw a shadow, the woman told police. The male suspect, who was wearing a blue hoodie and skinny jeans, then grabbed the victim and tried to pull her pants down, Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department told The Herald.

The woman fought back against her attacker as he allegedly tried to pull her into a nearby wooded area.

STUDY SHOWS CONCEALED HANDGUN PERMITS SOARED DURING PANDEMIC, RECORD YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

The unidentified victim was able to pull out her gun during the incident and shoot at the man. He fled the scene and it is unclear if he was hit by any gunfire, Chavis said.

The victim then called the police.

The suspect is at large after Rock Hill Police deployed their K-9 unit, as well as patrol officers, detectives, and forensic units to the scene.

NRA INSTRUCTOR TRAINS THOUSANDS OF INNER CITY WOMEN 'TO ENSURE THEY’RE NEVER VICTIMS'

Police are investigating whether the attack is linked to a similar incident in September, when a man exposed himself to a woman in the same neighborhood before fleeing, Chavis told The Herald.

"We are looking at these incidents to see if there is any connection," Chavis said. "We are looking at any and all potential links."

In the September incident, the female victim was walking when a young man asked if she wanted to make $50, according to police. The suspect then touched the woman’s backside and grabbed her as she walked away.