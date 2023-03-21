Armed South End man jailed after incident with neighbor

Mar. 21—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened his neighbor, according to Cumberland Police.

Mario Alexander Caperna, 63, was taken into custody Monday on first-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges before he was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bail, pending bond review by a judge.

Police said officers recovered the firearm — a lifelike CO2 pistol — from inside Caperna's residence.

Investigation reportedly determined the victim had complained about Caperna's loud music before Caperna allegedly threw trash into the victim's yard. The victim was picking up the trash items when Caperna allegedly displayed the pistol and made the threat.