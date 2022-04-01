Armed St. Louis man leads police on high-speed chase through Clinton County, charges say

A St. Louis man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through Clinton County on Wednesday.

Randall J. Jones, 34, was pulled over for a traffic violation by a deputy from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on New U.S. Highway 50 near Russland Road at around 8:50 p.m. When the deputy spotted a handgun sitting in plain view on the passenger side seat, Jones sped off, said Sheriff Dan Travous in a statement released by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer has now charged Jones with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, speeding 125 mph on a 55 mph zone, improper signal, and improper passing to the left.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in custody in the Clinton County jail.

After initially complying with the deputy, Jones sped westbound on U.S. Highway 50, nearly striking the deputy in the process. The deputy caught up to Jones on Route 160 near Trenton, where the pursuit continued north until Jones lost control of his vehicle and crashed near Hoyt-Monken Road, just inside Madison County, according to the sheriff.

Travous said Jones was ordered from his vehicle and he surrendered without further incident.

During found two bags of cocaine and a loaded .40-caliber handgun in Jones possession.