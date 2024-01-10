Armed standoff ends peacefully in bizarre incident in Jefferson Township Tuesday

JEFFERSON TWP. — A structure fire turned barricaded gunman incident ended peacefully late Tuesday night when a suspect surrendered to Michigan State Police troopers.

The bizarre incident was first reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, when the Jefferson Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fully engulfed camper fire at 3000 Squawfield Road at the intersection with Grass Lake Road, about three miles east of M-99 (Pioneer Road).

As firefighters arrived on scene, an urgent request was sent out for police to respond to the location for an unruly man acting strange.

When police arrived, troopers observed the man acting bizarre and carrying a firearm.

He reportedly continued to go in and out of a nearby home making threats and acting strange.

As state troopers worked to deescalate the tense situation and peacefully end the standoff, the Jefferson Township Fire Department and Hudson Area Ambulance staged safely down the road about a half mile.

Firefighters and EMS were requested to the scene once the man, who remains unidentified pending arraignment in the 2B District Court, was in custody.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

By the time the standoff ended, the camper was left in a smoldering heap, police reported.

The man was evaluated by EMS on scene before being transported to Hillsdale Hospital for further evaluation late Tuesday night.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Armed standoff ends peacefully