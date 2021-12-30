Armed standoff at Pflugerville home ends in arrest, release of 3 held captive, police say

Pflugerville Police Department

An armed standoff with Pflugerville police at a house on Thursday morning ended with the release of three people and the arrest of the person who authorities said was holding them captive.

Police have not yet identified the person who was arrested.

Authorities had put the Pflugerville neighborhood where the standoff occurred under a shelter-in-place alert, but that order has been lifted for residents in the area of Byerly Turk Drive, Secretariat Ridge Lane, St. Leger Street and Darley Arabian Drive, said Teri Toledo, a Pflugerville spokeswoman.

The standoff was at a house in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive, Pflugerville police said. Officers were first alerted at 7:34 a.m. Thursday and later learned the armed person had three people in the house during the standoff, police said.

Personnel from the Williamson County constable's office, the Travis County sheriff's office and Pflugerville police responded to the scene.

