Armed standoff southwest of Boise ends with arrest, Ada Sheriff’s Office says

A standoff with an armed man south of Boise ended after roughly 40 minutes on Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The standoff occurred at a home near the intersection of West Trestlewood Street and Five Mile Road, in unincorporated Ada County, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office posted shortly before 2 p.m.

The man had “refused to leave” and was alone inside, according to authorities. At 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the situation had been resolved “without further incident,” according to a second tweet. The man is in custody.

It is unclear what started the standoff and what the man is accused of.