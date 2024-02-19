Armed student prompts officer-involved shooting at Dallas area charter school

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News’ top morning headlines from Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

MESQUITE, Texas (KXAN) — A Dallas area officer was involved in a shooting after a student showed up to a charter school armed Monday morning, according to school officials and police.

Officers with the Mesquite Police Department responded to the Pioneer Technology and Arts Oates campus shortly before 9 a.m. after reports of a person with a gun, according to a post from the police department. The call was then changed to an active shooter call.

Police said the person entered the building with the firearm, and officers tried to negotiate but during the process of negotiation, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to Mesquite Police. The police department said no officers or students were injured.

The police department did not specify whether the suspect was a student, but a statement released by Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy District Superintendent Shubham Pandey said “a student was discovered to have brought a firearm onto school premises.”

The statement said the student is in police custody. It also said there were no injuries, and everyone on campus is safe and secure.

The district said it’s also in “close communication” with local law enforcement to manage the situation and conduct a thorough investigation.

The police and fire departments are working on a reunification plan.

Mesquite is located just east of Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

