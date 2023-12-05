Armed student threatens other teens and deputy at SC high school, sheriff’s office says

An armed high school student who threatened other teens and a school resource officer was taken into custody, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at West Florence High School, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 8:15 a.m., the resource officer at the high school learned there was “a disturbance” in the cafeteria, according to the release.

The resource officer saw a student waving an object at other students and determined it was a knife when he engaged the student, the sheriff’s office said.

The armed student ignored orders from the resource officer to drop the knife, prompting the deputy to force the student to the ground, according to the release. The resource officer also secured the knife, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither the armed student nor the resource officer or anyone else was injured, according to the release.

Information about what led to the student making threats with the knife was not available.

The armed student, who has not been publicly identified because of their age, was taken into custody and transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word on any charges the student could face, or any other disciplinary action from the school. Information about the school possibly being placed under a lockdown, or another security protocol, was not available.