Armed subject barricaded in Holiday home, Pasco deputies say
A person is barricaded inside a home in Holiday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Read more on WFLA.com: https://bit.ly/3Tardkn
A person is barricaded inside a home in Holiday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Read more on WFLA.com: https://bit.ly/3Tardkn
VW Group's Scout Motors division is building a massive new facility in Blythewood, South Carolina. This little red house
After a rough night against Indiana, Clark is 75 points away from topping Maravich with just a few games left on the schedule.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Deals of the Week: PermitFlow raised $31 million to bring software to the construction permitting market; one man's plan to keep Cake ebikes alive for a while longer caught our eye; and we had thoughts about Match Group's tie-up with OpenAI. Former Sequoia leader Michael Moritz won this round, unsurprisingly.
Two years after Russia invaded Ukraine, its economy is mobilizing for a long war. Western democracies are way behind.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or want more room-filling audio, here's your fix — and it's on mega-sale.
Mazda lowers prices on the three-row CX-90 to to match those of its two-row twin. The CX-90 now starts at $39,220.
Americans donate to crowdfunding campaigns to pay off medical debt. Is it helping?
America’s infrastructure needs a serious upgrade. This nation has been the pacesetter of the digital era, with a sequence of game-changing innovations in cellular technology: 2G brought text; 3G brought mobile broadband and BlackBerry; 4G brought mobile video and the app stores. While the Chinese technology firm Huawei’s global market dominance in 5G has been slowed somewhat by sanctions and export controls, it is not threatened by superior U.S. innovations.
Stocks are stacking up gains again Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The biggest news stories this morning: ‘Nanosphere’ paint could reduce a plane’s CO2 emissions, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review, Framework's new sub-$500 modular laptop has no RAM, storage or OS.
Walmart's new acquisition of Vizio underscores one of the most underrated facets of the company's business: ads.
Generative AI has done an impressive job in improving productivity in a wide range of areas, including website building. 10web, a company based out of Armenia, is entering the race and believes it has an edge. 10web allows users to quickly generate websites built with WordPress, the widely-used content management system that is notoriously hard to use for beginners, using text prompts.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
"It’s actually a credit to Jordan," interim head coach Brian Keefe said.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including a decision on Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
The Jaguars have big decisions with Josh Allen and Calvin Ridley. Can they keep both star players and bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2023?