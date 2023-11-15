Armed suburban man in stolen car fled from police, went 72 mph in a 25 mph zone: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A suburban man has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Monday night. Officers also found a loaded gun near where he was taken into custody.

Around 10 p.m., Elmhurst police were made aware of a pursuit involving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was allegedly stolen out of Maywood and wanted for an armed robbery in River Forest. Elmhurst police then positioned multiple squad cars near I-290 and York Road where the Hyundai exited the interstate and came to a stop at a traffic light.

At that point, Elmhurst police tried to box the Hyundai in but the driver drove off, striking a police squad car in the process. Prosecutors say the driver then drove eastbound on Crestview Avenue, reaching speeds of 72 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The driver then allegedly drove over a curb where Crestview Ave. comes to a dead end and stopped near a home before fleeing the scene with his passenger on foot.

Yohanice Jones Skipper

The passenger — a 17-year-old boy from Bellwood — was quickly taken into custody. He allegedly had a handgun on him and a bullet in his pants pocket.

After a brief foot chase, the driver — an 18-year-old man — was apprehended in the backyard of a home. Police searched the area and allegedly found a loaded handgun with one bullet in the chamber next to a garage.

"In DuPage County, anyone who attempts to flee from the police will soon find themselves arrested, charged, and aggressively prosecuted," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The 18-year-old, identified as Yohanice Jones Skipper of DeKalb, faces multiple felonies and is due in court on Dec. 11. The juvenile has a detention hearing on Wednesday.