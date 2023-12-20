Armed ‘suicidal’ man injured in exchange of gunfire with Newport News officers, police say

Newport News police officers shot a man who was allegedly suicidal in an exchange of gunfire on Tuesday evening.

Police received a report of an armed suicidal man in a vehicle in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Center City at 8:01 p.m. The tactical unit, along with negotiators, were called in to assist as the situation escalated, according to police.

At some point, police said, the man got out of his vehicle and began walking toward the officers with a gun in his hand.

“During the officers’ attempt to de-escalate the situation, he then discharged his firearm in close proximity to the officers,” Newport News police said in a news release.

The officers then struggled with the man over the firearm, at which point he allegedly raised the gun “near the officers” and shots were exchanged, according to police. The man was shot an unknown number of times, and one officer was shot in his taser on his belt.

The man is being treated at a local hospital, though police have not shared details on the severity of his injuries. The officer did not require medical attention, police said.

Charges are pending as of Wednesday morning. No further information has been made available.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com