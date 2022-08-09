Armed suspect among three dead after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting

A hostage situation unfolded during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida Monday night, leaving two people and the suspect dead.

Officers with the Edgewood Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the area of East Knapp Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue. According to a press release issued in wake of the deadly violence, an armed suspect shot a man and then took a woman hostage inside the building where an NA meeting had just begun.

The gunfire sparked some panic and sent most people running from the facility.

Police said they made several attempts to contact the gunman and negotiate the woman’s release, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

“Utilizing our SWAT team, we breached the building and located 3 deceased,” according to the press release. “At this time, we believe this is a domestic incident and there is not further danger to the public.”

The suspect, who has not been identified, was among the dead, according to WESH. Police said he shot and killed the female hostage before turning the gun on himself.

No one else was hurt in the deadly violence and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.