Armed suspect arrested after overnight manhunt in Shapleigh

Jan. 5—A manhunt in Shapleigh on Tuesday ended with the arrest of a suspect who police said has a history of violence and kept a stash of weapons and ammunition at his mother's house.

Members of a special reaction team apprehended 25-year-old Brandon Mahoney of Shapleigh late Tuesday afternoon. Officers found Mahoney hiding in a shower stall at his mother's home at 476 Shapleigh Corner Road in Shapleigh.

Shapleigh Memorial School and town offices were closed Tuesday and residents were alerted not to approach Mahoney. Officers spent Monday night and much of Tuesday conducting the search.

Police began the search after Mahoney fled his mother's home following a domestic violence incident Monday, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release.

At 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, members of the Southern Maine Regional Special Reaction Team obtained a warrant to search Mahoney's mother's home. When he refused to surrender, officers entered and found him hiding in a shower stall. Officers recovered numerous firearms, ammunition and tactical gear.

Mahoney has been charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal restraint, and violating conditions of release from a prior domestic violence incident, according to King. Mahoney is being held without bail at the York County Jail pending his court appearance Wednesday via video.