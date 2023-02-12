Armed suspect arrested after standoff in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says

A man accused of a domestic incident was arrested Saturday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a press release, suspect Juan Nodarse was taken into custody by Flagler County deputies for “shooting into an occupied dwelling.”

Read: Brevard County man killed in Saturday night domestic shooting, police say

Deputies responded to a Palm Coast home on Cute Court around 5 p.m. after a woman said a man shot a gun at least once inside the house.

Read: 16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

Flagler County deputies said they helped the woman escape and saw Nodarse barricaded inside.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiations team tried to talk to Nodarse, and he eventually came outside.

Read: ‘Hard to accept’: Orlando couple among Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Investigators said there were no injuries during the standoff.

Nodarse is currently at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.