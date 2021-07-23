Armed suspect carjacks Houston ambulance with patient and EMT inside

An armed suspect carjacked a Houston ambulance Friday morning and drove off with an EMT and a patient inside, police said.

Law enforcement recovered the vehicle, which belonged to the Houston Fire Department, after an unidentified individual removed the driver at gunpoint and left him on the side of the road. The ambulance was transporting the patient to a hospital at the time of the incident, and the suspect has since been apprehended.

"Thankful both @HoustonFire fighters are safe," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena wrote in a tweet after the incident. "FF EMTs/Paramedics face many dangers while they protect our city by providing highest level of care. They should never be assaulted while performing their life saving work! TY @houstonpolice for quick response."

Recovered ambulance (Houston Police Department via Twitter)

The suspect has not yet been identified by name, though video footage captured the arrest.

BREAKING: The man you see in the video being arrested — @houstonpolice confirms he’s the suspect who allegedly stole an HFD ambulance this morning at gunpoint — taking off w/ it while an EMT and patient being transported were still inside. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/0E1nMo1J23 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) July 23, 2021

The EMT who was along for the ride found out something was wrong when she realized the ambulance was heading in the wrong direction, according to KHOU. The suspect was also reported to have pointed his gun at the EMT in the back while attempting to use the vehicle's radio.

The patient was still able to be treated during the ordeal.

