Armed suspect in custody after standoff with Medford police

Oct. 28—A man wanted in Ohio and California is in Medford police custody after engaging in an armed standoff that lasted for more than eight hours Thursday in an industrial area off Rossanley Drive in northwest Medford.

The 37-year-old man exited the front of an industrial warehouse in the 600 block of Brian Way shortly after 4:30 p.m., surrendering to Medford police without further incident and ending an armed standoff in which the suspect allegedly fired shots from the large metal building, according to Medford police Chief Justin Ivens.

"I just can't say enough how proud I am of all the men and women of law enforcement that just spent all day here and resolved this situation peacefully," Ivens said. "Just a great job by everyone involved."

Some two minutes prior to the gunman's surrender, the chief had wrapped up a press conference pledging to allow the standoff to continue "as long as it takes" in order to reach the goal of the suspect exiting the building without force.

"It goes back to the safety of everyone involved," Ivens said moments before checking his phone and seeing approximately 18 messages he'd missed during his press conference.

Ivens declined to identify the suspect at the press conference out of respect for the man's family. He said the department had been in contact with the suspect's family, but the chief declined to specify further.

"They've been cooperating in this investigation," Ivens added.

What's known is the suspect had multiple outstanding felony warrants, which included a parole violation warrant out of Ohio and a warrant on a weapons offense in California.

Police involvement began early Thursday morning and accelerated when the man fled from officers and crashed a vehicle reported to have been stolen.

At 7:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Jackson Street. The suspect was reported to be armed with a handgun, according to an advisory issued by Medford police Thursday afternoon.

Story continues

Patrol officers stopped the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of Walgreen's on West Main Street. The suspect reportedly provided false information to police, and as a second officer arrived on scene, the suspect rammed a patrol car and fled in the vehicle.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of North Ross Lane and Rossanley Drive and fled on foot into the industrial complex near Lars Way and Brian Way.

Multiple witnesses in the complex saw the suspect enter a warehouse building through the front door. MPD units established a perimeter around the building the suspect had entered, and police verified no employees were in the building.

Ivens said the suspect entered through an unlocked door. One person was inside the warehouse at the time but was unaware the suspect had entered, and the employee was evacuated "in short order."

Other nearby businesses in the industrial area were evacuated. Logos Public Charter School was placed on shelter-in-place "out of an abundance of caution," according to the school.

Due to information about the suspect's felony history and the report the suspect was armed, Medford police deployed their Special Weapons and Tactics team. In addition, the police drone team, K-9s, and Crisis Negotiating Team responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the SWAT team entered the warehouse lobby and immediately came into contact with the suspect, who fired one round and retreated deeper into the warehouse, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

The SWAT team exited the warehouse, and while it was assessing the perimeter, the suspect opened a side door and fired more shots before retreating back into the warehouse, according to police.

The standoff was the first incident since Medford police launched its Drone Response Team last month. Ivens said the drone team was deployed, but interference from the large metal buildings hampered communication with the unmanned aerial equipment.

Crisis negotiators made contact with the man throughout the day in an attempt to resolve the standoff.

"All measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the public, all officers on scene and the suspect," police said in a news release earlier in the day.

At about 4:30 p.m. police reported the man had surrendered peacefully.

More information about the suspect and the standoff will be released in the coming days, according to Ivens.

"Obviously this investigation is going to continue; there will be a lot of follow-up in the next couple of days by our investigators, just to put all of the pieces together that led up to the events of the day," Ivens said.