Armed suspect fatally shot by police after hostage situation in Algona

An armed man suspected of holding three people hostage at a home in Algona Monday was fatally shot by two SWAT officers, according to police.

Officers were called about 1 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Algona Boulevard South for a domestic violence incident involving several people being held hostage, Algona police said in a news release.

The suspect was believed to be armed and violating a no-contact court order with at least one of the hostage victims.

When officers tried to contact a female hostage and rescue the victims, the suspect allegedly fired a gun at police so officers retreated and called in a SWAT team.

The Valley SWAT team - with personnel from Auburn, Kent, Federal Way, Pacific, Des Moines and Tukwila - took over the scene and brought in a hostage negotiation specialist to speak with the armed suspect.

Several hours later, the SWAT rescued was able to rescue the three hostages.

No details were given about how the hostages were able to be taken out of the home with the armed suspect inside.

Shortly after the rescue, two SWAT officers encountered the suspect and fatally shot him.

No other information on the suspect, his relationship to the hostages or why two SWAT officers from Kent and Des Moines opened fire was released. Nobody else was injured.

The Independent Force Investigation Team is investigating the police shooting.