Armed suspect fired multiple rounds at Metro 510 Apartments in Tampa, police say

An armed man opened fire at Metro 510 Apartments in downtown Tampa Monday night, according to Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

The department started receiving phone calls about an armed man firing rounds at around 6:45 p.m., he said. More than 30 calls came in to report the incident.

“We had an off-duty Tampa police officer engage with him, rounds were exchanged and it’s all under investigation right now,” Dugan said during a news conference Monday night. “This is a very fluid investigation, there’s a lot of moving parts here.”

He said no one appears to have been injured, and a suspect is in custody.

Dugan said originally they thought the incident was an active shooter situation because of the number of calls the department received, but police now believe there was just one suspect involved.

The suspect’s motive is not known at this time, Dugan said.

