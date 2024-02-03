Armed suspect forced victim to withdraw money, Kewanee Police allege

A 23-year-old Kewanee man faces multiple charges after police say an armed suspect forced a victim to withdraw money from a bank account, according to a news release.

Nicklaus Smith (Kewanee Police)

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Kewanee dispatch received a 911 call about an incident at EZT Gaming, 813 E. 3rd St. The caller said a man in a silver Chevy Silverado was brandishing a silver revolver and forcing him to withdraw money from his bank account.

Officers saw a pickup truck that matched the description and detained Nicklaus Smith without any issues. A loaded silver revolver was in the truck, the release says.

After an investigation, Smith was arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department before he was taken to Henry County Jail.

Smith faces multiple charges, including armed violence, a class X felony; aggravated robbery, a Class 2 felony; intimidation, a Class 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony; aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony; aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Smith is set for a preliminary hearing sat 9 a.m. Feb. 12 in Henry County Court.

