Armed suspect on meth fights with deputies and injuries one in Adelanto

An Adelanto man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence and armed while fighting with deputies and injuring one.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station said at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of a man wearing a yellow hoodie and walking around with a gun at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Lee Avenue in Adelanto.

A few minutes later, another witness called and said they saw the same man on the top floor of the apartment complex with a handgun in his hand.

Deputies arrived at the complex and located the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Everett Omar King, who attempted to remove his sweatshirt and hide a handgun.

King was under the influence of methamphetamine and in possession of the addictive stimulant. As he attempted to fight with deputies and flee, he injured one deputy, who was treated and released by medical personnel at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

King was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm, and the use and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

King’s bail is set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy R. Morales at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.

