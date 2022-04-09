Armed suspect robs Springfield U.S. Bank on North Grand; flees with unknown amount of cash

Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
·1 min read
U.S. Bank at Eighth Street and North Grand Avenue was robbed on Friday, April 8, 2022. An armed male suspect made off with an undetermined amount of money, Springfield police said.
An armed suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash from a Springfield bank Friday afternoon, Springfield police said.

Authorities were called to U.S. Bank at 800 North Grand Ave. E. shortly after 4 p.m. after a male suspect entered the facility and threatened employees with a firearm.

Joshua Stuenkel, Springfield police deputy chief of criminal investigations, said the suspect fled the bank in a westward direction, toward the Hildebrandt Highrise Apartments which is across the street from the facility.

The bank was closed on Saturday.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at 217-788-8311.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield crime: U.S. Bank on North Grand robbed at gunpoint

