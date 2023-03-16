Armed suspect steals PS5, money from Sugarcreek Twp. GameStop

A man with a gun robbed a GameStop in Sugarcreek Township Tuesday evening.

GameStop employees called 911 to report a man with a gun robbed their Wilmington Pike location around 5:00 p.m., according to Sugarecreek Police records.

In 911 calls News Center 7 obtained through a public records request, an employee told police the suspect displayed a gun inside the store and stole a PlayStation 5 gaming console and money from the register.

>>Police asking for help identifying Tipp City theft suspects; do you recognize them?

The caller tells police the suspect fled the store on foot.

In addition to the PS5 and money, the suspect took several items from inside the store totaling over $1,000 worth of stolen goods, according to police records.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.