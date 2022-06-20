Armed suspect surrenders to police after barricading himself in LA hotel room, taking hostages

California police have arrested an armed suspect after he barricaded himself and two hostages inside a Los Angeles hotel room, leading to an hours-long standoff on Monday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says officers responded to a call involving assault with a deadly weapon late Sunday night. The suspect then barricaded himself inside his room at the Travel Lodge Motel, taking two adult female hostages, according to police.

Police remained at the scene for hours to negotiate with the suspect. He eventually surrendered to police at 7:40 a.m. local time, and there were no reported injuries, according to Fox 11.

The lengthy standoff prompted a large response from the LAPD, who deployed a SWAT unit that ultimately was not used.

Police have yet to release any further information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.