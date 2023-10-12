Armed man tries to get on CMS school bus with machete, CMPD investigating

A person pulled out a machete and tried to get on a CMS school bus Thursday morning, CMPD said in an alert around 2 p.m.

CMPD said the incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. when someone approached Bus 912 near 1400 East 7th Street with a machete in hand.

The man got into a verbal altercation with the bus driver and tapped on the door with the machete, trying to get into the bus, according to CMPD.

He did not get on the bus, and CMS said no students were on the bus when the incident happened.

The bus services Myers Park High School.

CMPD says the incident may be related to road rage.

The suspect is considered unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

