Armed suspects force couple out of car near The Citadel mall, steal children's Christmas presents

Dec. 6—Three suspects forced a couple out of their car using a handgun in east Colorado Springs before stealing cash and their children's Christmas presents, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the area of the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, just east of The Citadel mall, police said. While the victims were parked in the area waiting for a friend, three suspects approached and ordered the couple out of their vehicle.

One brandished a handgun and ordered them to lie face-down on the ground, police said. The suspects proceeded to rob the car and then ran southbound through an apartment complex, leaving the vehicle running and the couple on the ground.

According to police, the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and Christmas presents recently bought for the couple's children.

Police did not indicate that any arrests have been made.