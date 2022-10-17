Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car

Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory.

According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an apartment complex near 302 Main Ave. East in Hildebran at around 9:15 p.m. for a report about two men “brandishing multiple firearms in the parking lot.” One of the two men was allegedly screaming for a person to come downstairs while they were in the parking lot.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, the men got into a sedan and sped away. According to the sheriff’s office, the car had “attempted to strike a marked Burke County patrol vehicle.”

The sheriff’s office says authorities started chasing the car on eastbound Interstate 40, and the chase reached up to 115 miles per hour. After the suspects crossed into Catawba County, their car crashed on an on-ramp at exit 125 in Hickory.

When investigators searched the car, they found both of the suspects were armed. The driver, identified as Jer’Michael Davidson of Charlotte, had his infant in the back of the car, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger, Lee Owens of Charlotte, had crack cocaine in the car.

Both of the suspects were arrested on felony charges. Davidson is being charged with eluding arrest and possession of a firearm by felon; Owens is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. It’s not clear if additional charges will be filed.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

