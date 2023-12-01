Armed thieves target Southern California family in 'dinnertime burglary'

Security video captured a home being targeted amid a troubling uptick of “dinnertime burglaries” across San Fernando Valley communities. A Granada Hills home on Wood Ranch Road was targeted Wednesday night where thieves escaped with around $150,000 worth of valuables. Several cases were recently reported where intruders broke into homes between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. — a time when people are believed to be out to dinner. The homeowner said he received a motion alert on his phone from a baby monitor showing four armed thieves breaking into his house and ransacking the interior. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Nov. 30, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/granada-hills-family-targeted-in-dinnertime-burglary/

View comments