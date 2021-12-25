Armed trespasser arrested on grounds of Britain's Windsor Castle: police

An armed trespasser was arrested on the grounds outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man who was carrying "an offensive weapon" was detained on the morning of Christmas Day and is currently in custody, CNN reported.

Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family were celebrating Christmas in the castle when the incident occurred.

Thames Valley and Metropolitan Police officers responded to the situation within minutes, and the man did not enter any buildings, according to the police statement obtained by CNN.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time," Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in the statement. "Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident."

The Queen canceled the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham House in Norfolk, U.K. due to concerns about the omicron variant. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated Christmas with the Queen at Windsor Castle, according to CNN.

