Armed trespasser pepper-sprayed by homeowner, police say

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One man was arrested Sunday following a confrontation between two homeowners and a man allegedly armed with a knife found going through their trash. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A woman who found a man going through her trash had to run for her life and deploy pepper spray when the man came at her with a knife, according to police.

On Sunday about 4:30 p.m. near 9100 South and 3700 West, a man told police he saw on his surveillance camera someone going through his trash cans on the side of his house, according to a police booking affidavit. The homeowner walked outside and confronted the man and told him to leave, but a yelling match ensued, causing the homeowner's wife to go outside and see what the commotion was about, the affidavit states.

When the wife confronted the suspect, he "approached her aggressively while yelling at her. The victim was so frightened that she deployed her pepper spray at the (man). (He) responded by withdrawing a knife and advancing on the victim, repeatedly telling the victim that he was going to kill her," according to the affidavit.

Another person who saw what was going on "was so frightened for the life of (the woman) that they drove their vehicle between the two to stop the attack," the affidavit states.

When West Jordan police arrived in the area and spotted 45-year-old Angelo Carlos Allred, he was still holding a knife, they said. However, Allred surrendered soon after being confronted by officers, without further incident. He was "found to be in possession of multiple edged weapons" and appeared to still be dealing with the effects of being "pepper-sprayed," according to the affidavit.

Allred was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, threatening to use a weapon during a fight, criminal mischief, trespassing, intoxication, disorderly conduct after being asked to stop and drug possession.