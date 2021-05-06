Armed U.S. Army trainee hijacks school bus full of children, S.C. sheriff says

David K. Li
·2 min read

An armed U.S. Army trainee hijacked a busload of elementary school students in South Carolina on Thursday before letting the children off, abandoning the vehicle and surrendering, authorities said.

The trainee from Fort Jackson left the base with a rifle about 7 a.m. ET and tried flagging motorists on Interstate 77 before spotting a school bus stop, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a Fort Jackson trainee has been arrested after hijacking a school bus with a gun in Fort Jackson, S,C., May 6, 2021. (via WISTV)
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a Fort Jackson trainee has been arrested after hijacking a school bus with a gun in Fort Jackson, S,C., May 6, 2021. (via WISTV)

He "told the bus driver that he didn't want to hurt him, but he wanted him to drive him to the next town," according to the sheriff.

The suspect, who was wearing his Army physical training gear, brought all 18 children to the front of the bus, where they "started asking lots of questions to the suspect, if he was going to hurt them or the bus driver," Lott said.

That questioning "frustrated" the armed intruder before he let the children and driver off, drove himself a short distance, abandoned the bus, left the rifle on board and was captured without incident, according to the sheriff.

The bus driver and the students, who were headed to Forest Lake Elementary School in Columbia, were not harmed.

"We're very thankful that we had a situation this morning that ended very peacefully where we didn't have anyone that was hurt," Lott said.

"Probably one of the scariest calls that we can get in law enforcement ... that a school bus has been hijacked with kids on it with with someone with a gun and that's what we had this morning."

Some students had cellphones and called their parents, alerting them to the hijacking, officials said. Lott credited the bus driver for keeping his composure.

"I’ll give the bus driver credit," the sheriff said. "He kept his cool. He didn’t overreact. He didn’t get excited. He kept his cool enough that kept the situation calm. And I will tell you his main concern was the safety of those kids.”

Richland School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis thanked sheriff's deputies, Columbia police officers and the South Carolina Highway Patrol for their work.

"This incident could have ended very tragically," Davis said. “I’ve never been as sacred in my life upon receiving that call.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be charged with multiple counts of kidnapping, authorities said.

He was in this third week of a 10-week basic combat training at Fort Jackson, officials said. The base spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • A trainee fled an Army base in South Carolina and hijacked a school bus full of kids armed with a rifle: police

    The trainee had fled Fort Jackson, the US Army's main Basic Combat Training center, in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday morning.

  • Armed Fort Jackson soldier hijacked bus full of elementary school kids, officials say

    All of the children and the driver on the bus were safe, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

  • Armed army trainee fleeing base hijacks bus of schoolchildren in South Carolina

    Children were ‘scared to death’ but all are safe and suspect in custody

  • Baby killed in police shooting after murder-suspect father shot dead in chase

    Bystander video shows police firing barrage of bullets

  • WTO head welcomes U.S. vaccine move, urges rapid start of negotiations

    The head of the World Trade Organization welcomed on Thursday the U.S. move to support waiving patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines and urged WTO members to start negotiations as soon as possible. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told member states that she "warmly welcomed" U.S. willingness to engage with the proponents of the temporary waiver to the WTO's TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) Agreement. "We need to respond urgently to COVID-19 because the world is watching and people are dying," she said in a statement read by a WTO spokesman after the closed-door meeting.

  • Local QB being recruited by Gamecocks to focus on defense. Does it matter to him?

    The Spring Valley prospect has talked to Shane Beamer and Torrian Gray about getting some quarterback packages.

  • Eye on China, EU drafts rules to curb state-backed foreign buyers

    The European Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to prevent companies that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies from buying EU businesses or taking part in public tenders, with a particular eye on fending off unfair competition from China. The European Commission's plan underscores a more protectionist line prompted by a recent surge of foreign takeovers of European companies and fears of a buying spree of firms whose share prices declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the proposals, a Commission investigation would be triggered if it identifies possible distortive foreign subsidies in takeovers of EU companies with a turnover of 500 million euros ($600.4 million) or more in the bloc or in procurement contracts from 250 million euros and above.

  • Lawsuit accuses former Lexington federal prison guard of raping female inmate

    A woman who was being held at the Lexington Federal Medical Center as an inmate has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a guard at the facility of raping her and repeatedly sexually harassing her.

  • Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

    Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585. Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

  • Officer gets prison after beating inmate in Tennessee with help of 5 others, feds say

    He’s also accused of ordering another officer to cover the surveillance camera during the assault.

  • 2 men charged after Central Kentucky investigators seize $500,000 worth of THC vapes

    Two men are facing drug charges after Jessamine County investigators allegedly caught them with several thousand THC vape cartridges.

  • Cinco de Mayo's connection to anti-slavery in the U.S. is largely forgotten today

    Cinco de Mayo is marketed in the U.S. as a fun holiday for getting drunk and eating tacos. But its origins are linked to California Latinos who saw a battle in Mexico in 1862 as a victory for abolition during the Civil War.Why it matters: Protests around the death of George Floyd, which brought Latino and Black advocates together over the past year, have prompted a re-examination of this lesser-known piece of U.S. history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Listen: I join Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano on his new podcast, "The Times: Daily news from the L.A. Times," this week to talk about it.Details: Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla and the victory of Mexico's ragtag army, made up largely of Indigenous soldiers, against the better equipped and trained French forces of Napoleon III.Spanish-language newspapers at the time showed Latinos in California were worried about Napoleon III's interests in helping the Confederacy, and they saw the win as a victory against slavery. The diverse coalition of Latinos from Mexico, Central America and South America had been brought to California because of the Gold Rush and were outspoken anti-slavery advocates.David Hayes-Bautista, author of El Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition, said for years Latinos celebrated the holiday with parades of people dressed in Civil War uniforms and gave speeches about how the Battle of Puebla was part of a larger struggle for abolition.Between the lines: The Mexican Revolution in the 1910s sparked a new wave of migration to the U.S., and Cinco de Mayo's abolitionist connections faded.Mexican Americans used the holiday as a David v. Goliath story of Indigenous people beating a European force as inspiration for fighting for civil rights.By the 1980s, corporations and beer companies had co-opted the day as a way to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic market.Boxing promoters also used the weekend near Cinco de Mayo to host big fights featuring popular Latino boxers of the moment.Don't forget: Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexican Independence Day. That's the 16th of September. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • She is 0-for-12 at the Oscars, but Diane Warren remains upbeat: 'I hold a record in something!'

    The composer could earn a 13th nomination for her Reba McEntyre-performed song in "Four Good Days," but she's yet to win the elusive Oscar.

  • SpaceX Starship prototype makes clean landing

    The rocket concept chosen by Nasa to land astronauts on the Moon completes an impressive test flight.

  • Man killed by deputy recalled as good guy, loving

    An eyewitness says deputies fired at Andrew Brown Jr. multiple times as he tried to drive away from them last month. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street. (May 4)

  • Student dies days after he collided with another player during Michigan baseball game

    “He was just too young.”

  • Fla. becomes latest state to enact restrictive voting law as DeSantis signs bill on Fox News

    The new law enacts restrictions on voting by mail and at drop boxes, which Democrats and activists warn could leading to suppressed turnout.

  • Feds seek forfeiture of ancient Roman statue that was headed to Kim Kardashian

    The reality TV star did not purchase the piece, and "this is the first that she has learned of its existence," a representative for Kardashian said Wednesday.

  • Free to move around the city: Micromobility soon to catch on in Lee’s Summit

    A growing number of people are abandoning car ownership

  • Editorial: Up in smoke: Good riddance to flavored menthol cigarettes

    The Food and Drug Administration is set to ban the manufacture and sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes, the only remaining flavored cigarette still legally allowed. To borrow from an unintentionally grim advertising tagline used by the leading menthol brand, the move makes us alive with pleasure. The first reason is also the second, third and the last: Smoking is powerfully addictive, and it ...