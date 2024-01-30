Armed Undercover Israeli Officers Rush Through West Bank Hospital Corridors in Deadly Operation

At least three people were killed at a hospital in Jenin, West Bank, during an Israeli operation on Tuesday morning, January 30.

Surveillance footage showing armed undercover Israeli officers rushing through the corridors of the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital circulated online.

A number are seen in medical clothing. One is holding a carrycot.

Palestinian media identified the men killed as brothers Mohammad and Basil Ayman al-Ghazawi, and Mohammad Walid Jalamna.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Jalamna “maintained contacts with the Hamas headquarters abroad […] and planned a raid attack inspired by the events of October 7.”

The IDF said: “For a long time now, a large number of wanted persons have been hiding in the hospitals and using them as a basis for planning terrorist activities and carrying out attacks.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry published images showing bloodied hospital furniture and called on the international community to “put an end to the series of daily crimes committed by the occupation against our people and health centers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and provide the necessary protection for treatment and ambulance centers and crews.” Credit: Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital via Storyful