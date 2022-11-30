Armed veteran helps Georgia police stop fleeing suspect: ‘Don’t make me kill you, because I will’

An armed military veteran working at a Georgia food bank helped police by holding a suspect being chased by officers at gunpoint until they arrived.

William Joyner, a quick-thinking manager at Feeding GA Families and a military veteran, sprung into action on Monday evening in College Park, Georgia, when a suspect being chased by police rushed through the food bank parking lot with a gun, WAGA-TV reported .

After a fellow worker told him about the situation, Joyner grabbed his gun, chambered a round, and rushed outside to assist.

Joyner can be seen on security footage rushing outside with his gun drawn before confronting the suspect.

ALABAMA TRACTOR SUPPLY CUSTOMERS THWART ALLEGED SHOPLIFTERS, OPEN FIRE ON GETAWAY CAR'S TIRES

"I told him to go to the ground, the police are on their way," Joyner told WAGA-TV reporter Rob DiRienzo. "Just go to your knees with your hands up."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, identified by police as 20-year-old Jordan Shelley, refused to show his other hand, according to Joyner.

GA JUDGE ORDERS ARRAIGNMENT FOR EX-DA CHARGED IN ARBERY KILLING'S AFTERMATH

"The whole time his hand was sliding down toward the gun," Joyner explained. "I was telling him, don’t make me kill you, because I will."

At that point, a College Park police officer came around the corner with a taser and arrested the suspect.

GEORGIA TODDLER QUINTON SIMON REMEMBERED AS 'FUN, SMART, LOVING LITTLE MONKEY'

IDAHO COLLEGE MURDERS: POLICE SAY INVESTIGATION AT HOUSE ENDING SOON

Police say Shelley and 21-year-old James Green allegedly fled from police in a stolen car before crashing into a bus stop, at which point Green was apprehended and Shelley fled toward the food bank.

Shelley and Green are both facing obstruction charges and Green was additionally charged with theft and criminal damage to property, WAGA-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Feeding GA Families said, "Every person (volunteer, staff, and client) on our premises becomes a part of our extended ‘family.' We have security measures in place, but will be implementing additional measures while we try to secure funding for a new home for the organization due to safety concerns, an increased clientele base and a much-needed expansion to better serve our communities in need."

The College Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.