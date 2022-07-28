Armed Wichita dad recalls facing down teen after SUV with his kids inside was stolen

A Wichita father hopes his young children won’t remember what happened. He will never forget.

Four foster care runaways, ages 12 to 16, were arrested Wednesday night in north Wichita after an SUV was stolen with an infant and toddler inside. The incident ended near the 4500 block of North Hoover after the father spotted his family’s stolen SUV and drove head-on at it. He jumped out with a gun. The 16-year-old driver stopped the SUV, but the kids weren’t inside.

Because of the sensitive nature of what happened, the father spoke to The Eagle on the condition that his family not be named.

After a restless night, the father spoke about the incident from his doorstep while his 3-year-old son occasionally popped his head under the blinds and his 1-year-old daughter pressed her face up against the glass.

“I think they are young enough they won’t remember,” he said.

He had just made it home from work. They’ve lived on the street that runs parallel to Hoover for a week and a half. To give his fiancee a break, he was taking their children for food and to the park. It was around 5:15 p.m.

He put the children in their car seats and started the SUV. The garage door was open and the vehicle was just in front of it.

His 3-year-old had a meltdown about not having his monster trucks for the park. He ran back inside for the toys. When he came back seconds later, the SUV was gone.

He ran inside and told his fiance to call 911. He grabbed his handgun from the top of the fridge.

“No intent to do anything with it, but you don’t know what you’re up against,” he said. “You don’t know what is going to happen.”

He yelled to two of his neighbors, asking which way the SUV went. They didn’t know. Both parents jumped into their truck and pulled up Life360, a tracking app, on his fiancee’s phone. His phone was still in the SUV.

They were getting ready to pull out of their neighborhood. The app said his phone was at their home.

“Which didn’t make any sense because my phone was in the (SUV),” he said. “And I look northbound (on Hoover) and I see my SUV coming at me.”

Story continues

“I go in the oncoming lane. I was fully prepared to total both of my vehicles to get my kids.”

The SUV stopped as the vehicles came bumper to bumper. He hopped out and pointed his gun at the driver.

“She pops it in reverse and then realizes I’m not playing,” he said.

She got out of the vehicle while it was still rolling in reverse, he said. His fiancee got in the SUV and put it in park. Two other kids were in the car. One stayed and the other fled.

But there were no car seats. Their children were gone.

The man instructed the girl to lay on the ground alongside the street. He demanded she tell him where his children were.

“She wouldn’t give answers,” he said. “(She) said I was a dead man, there were going to be … gangs after me.”

Police pulled up and briefly put him in handcuffs while they gathered details. He finally got word that his children were safe. It took about an hour, but felt more like 40 days, he said.

His children had been taken out of the SUV and put alongside the road in their car seats in a nearby subdivision under development, he said.

He said police told him the runaways stole a golf cart and drove it to their neighborhood, then started trying to break into the newer homes and rentals in the adjoining subdivisions. He said they also broke a key off in the ignition while trying to steal his neighbor’s truck.

A neighbor, who picked the broken key from the ignition, said he saw the children driving a golf cart and then later saw the white SUV with the driver slamming the gas and the brake. A young boy was walking alongside the SUV. He didn’t think much of it.

“It’s a nice quiet area, kind of raises some concerns,” the neighbor said.

Wichita Police Department spokesperson Chad Ditch said he would not look into whether a stolen golf cart was involved in the incident, but said the children were found in their car seats more than a mile away at 53rd and Hoover. It’s unclear if the children were found there or just around the corner as the father and the neighbor said they were told.

The 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of aggravated endangering of a child, kidnapping and theft. The girl was also arrested on suspicion of interference with police. Ditch could not say when they were reported as runaways. They were all runaways from the foster care at Saint Francis Ministries in Wichita, he said.

The father said he’s just happy his children are safe and home. That’s all that matters.

A doormat at their house says “Home Sweet Home.” He said he would get another key fob so he had another way to lock the SUV doors in case he ever had to run back inside for a split second.

“I hope my kids will never remember this day,” he said. “Because I will remember it forever.”