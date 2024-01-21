Armed woman flees SLCPD in stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman is facing felony charges after fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle on Thursday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Jessica Lynn Jacobs, 47, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, a second-degree felony; purchase, transfer, possess, use of a firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony; and failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

Woman’s body found near dumpster in Millcreek

On Thursday, SLCPD officers were following a stolen vehicle in unmarked police vehicles, according to court documents. A helicopter with the Utah Department of Public Safety helped with the pursuit, maintaining a visual of the stolen vehicle from the air. Those inside the helicopter told officers on the ground that the vehicle they were following had stopped and that the occupants were bailing on foot in different directions.

Officers reportedly made contact with Jacobs, a passenger in the vehicle, as she began to run away through an alleyway despite commands to stop.

An officer said as he closed the distance to stop Jacobs, he saw her trip and fall to the ground. As she fell, a handgun reportedly fell out of her right hand and slid on the ground away from them. The weapon had a loaded magazine but no round was in the chamber, court documents state.

At the time of the arrest, police said Jacobs had a backpack with her, where officers found more than 200 loose fentanyl pills. Jacobs said she does not use fentanyl, but was going to sell them, court documents state.

Jacobs also admitted to using methamphetamine and said she last used four days ago, police said. Jacobs reportedly told police she got the firearm from a neighbor for protection.

Jacobs was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.