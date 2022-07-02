Armed woman having ‘crisis’ killed by police in Fayetteville

Police in Fayetteville shot and killed an armed woman apparently having a crisis on Friday night when responding for a home break-in call.

Fayetteville Police Department Assistant Chief James Nolette told WTVD in Raleigh police received a call that four men were attempting to break into a home on Colgate drive before 9:45 p.m.

”Once on scene, the officers made contact with the occupants of the residents, a mother, a daughter, a grandmother and a grandfather,” Nolette told Channel 9′s Raleigh affiliate. He said there was no evidence of a break-in.

While talking to the mother, Nolette said there were “some inconsistencies with what was going on.” He added that she “came off as if she were having a crisis.”

The woman produced a handgun and began threatening to harm herself, Nolette said. Officers tried for about an hour to deescalate the situation and get her to put the gun down, according to police.

Nolette said family members and officers were in harm’s way as they negotiated with the woman.

Officers “relentlessly” tried to “get this woman to put the weapon down,” he said.

After about an hour, Nolette said officers tried to wrestle the weapon away, but the struggle went to the ground and an officer then fired their service weapon, hitting the woman.

”This is a tragic situation,” Nolette said. “It escalated very quickly.”

Two officers were on the scene when the situation turned deadly. Nolette said there is body camera footage that will be reviewed.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to conduct the investigation as is standard when a law officer discharges a weapon.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation, as is also standard procedure. The Fayetteville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit is also investigating the incident.

