Armed woman sets fire to home in Chatsworth: LAPD

Los Angeles firefighters put out a blaze Friday at a home in Chatsworth, which is believed to have been set intentionally by an armed woman. Around 1:50 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. After arriving at the scene, officers found a home burning and a woman in her 50s who they say was armed with a handgun. Investigators said the woman had threatened her sister with a gun and intended to set the house on fire. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on Dec. 1, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/assault-suspect-sets-fire-to-home-in-chatsworth-lapd/

