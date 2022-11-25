Armed woman shot and killed by deputies in Onslow County, sheriff’s office says

A woman was shot and killed by deputies in eastern North Carolina on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTI, Channel 9′s affiliate in the area, reported the shooting happened before noon on North Carolina Highway 172 near the community of Hubert.

ALSO READ: Woman dies days after shootout with officers in south Charlotte, CMPD says

Colonel Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office told WCTI the incident began as traffic stop.

Thomas said the woman was armed when she was shot and killed. No deputies were hurt.

Per standard protocol, Thomas said the deputy who shot the woman has been put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

WCTI reported the case has been handed over to the North Carolina

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says)