Armed woman ‘used her child as a shield’ as she stole a Mercedes-Benz, TN cops say

A Tennessee mother “used her child as a shield” when she stole a Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint, officials said.

The carjacking was reported about 30 minutes after the woman was accused of stealing an SUV from a woman pumping her gas.

Now, the mom accused in the crimes is facing two aggravated robbery charges.

The Clarksville Police Department said it was first called at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. A customer was filling up her tank at the Minit Mart on Trenton Road when a woman “pointed a gun at her and stole her Nissan Juke,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

Then, just after 5:15 p.m., shots were heard near the intersection of Warfield and Ted Crozier Sr. boulevards — about 3 miles from the Minit Mart. When police responded, a car owner reported that an armed woman had fired a gun.

“After she fired a shot, he ran and she stole his black Mercedez-Benz,” police wrote. “The victim stated that the female used her child as a shield.”

The child — a 5-year-old — was later found safe when the mother was taken into custody, officers told WKRN and Clarksville Now.

She was caught about 6 miles from the Mercedes-Benz robbery scene after police said she stole an F-150 pickup truck, which crashed on Interstate 24. Officials located the other two stolen cars.

The mom — a 24-year-old from the town of Goodlettsville — could face other charges. An investigation continues, officials said.

Police ask those with tips or video footage to call them at 931-648-0656, ext. 5299 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477. People also can share information online at P3tips.com/591.

The Clarksville Police Department, based roughly 50 miles northwest of Nashville, didn’t share additional details with McClatchy News on Dec. 23.

