Armend Xhika: Pair jailed over Sheffield street fight death

A pair of men who stabbed a motorist to death in a row over a traffic accident have been jailed.

Marsid Senia, 25, and Mentor Selmani, 28, arranged a meeting with Armend Xhika on 13 May 2021 to settle a row over a car crash that had happened earlier that day.

When they met, Mr Xhika was knifed in the chest and died later in hospital.

Selmani was jailed for 20 years and Senia 13 years and four months for manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court had previously heard that the "meet" between two groups, including the defendants and victim, took place because the crash was blamed on Mr Xhika.

He received a 4in (10cm) deep stab wound to his chest, cutting through his heart, as well as four additional stab wounds to his neck and body.

Mr Xhika's friend drove him home before calling an ambulance.

Two of his friends were also stabbed during the incident in Earl Marshall Road.

Speaking after Thursday's sentencing hearing, Det Insp Simon Cartwright said: "Knives not only take lives, they destroy those of the victim, and those who carry and commit crime.

"A young man lost his life because of damage to a material possession. His family and friends live with the pain and trauma of losing him every day."

The pair were also convicted at an earlier trial of assaults on other members of the group on the same evening, police said.

Selmani, previously of Macham Road, Stratford, east London, was also sentenced for two counts of wounding with intent, to run concurrently.

Senia, previously of Burnett Street, Bradford, was sentenced for one offence of wounding with intent, also to run concurrently.

The force said it was still seeking two men in connection to the death of Mr Xhika - brothers Eljaso Cela, 28, and 26-year-old Mateo Cela.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.