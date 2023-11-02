Armenia arrests five over foiled anti-government 'terror attack' - Armenpress
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TBILISI (Reuters) - Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) said on Thursday it had arrested five suspects over what it said was a foiled "terror attack" aimed at government institutions, Armenian state news agency Armenpress reported.
Armenpress cited the NSS as saying in a statement that the five suspects, alongside unidentified accomplices, had planned a bombing attack, assassinations and to seize government buildings.
According to Armenpress, investigators seized weapons and ammunition in in the homes of the detainees. The report did not give a motive for the alleged plot.
Armenia's government under Prime Minister has faced calls from critics to step down since neighbouring Azerbaijan overran the ethnic Armenian separatist authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-backed breakaway region in September.
Azerbaijan's takeover of Karabakh prompted a mass exodus of almost all of the territory's 120,000 ethnic Armenians, and protests in Yerevan demanding Pashinyan's resignation.
(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Andrew Osborn)