Armenia joins International Criminal Court in sign of growing schism with Russia

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday – signalling that it wants to move against Azerbaijan, which it accuses of "ethnic cleansing" in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. ICC membership also means a growing gap with Yerevan's traditional ally, Moscow.

The ICC's Rome Statute officially entered into force for Armenia on 1 February.

"Joining the ICC gives Armenia serious tools to prevent war crimes and crimes against humanity on its territory," according to Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's Foreign Minister.

He said that Armenia's integration into the court "first of all concerns Azerbaijan", referring to two wars with the neighbouring country over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region – where Russia deploys peacekeepers.

Neither Azerbaijan nor Russia recognise the ICC, along with other countries including the United States, China and Israel.

Armenia becoming a full-fledged member of the court risks further complicating Yerevan's relationship with Moscow.

'Unfriendly step'

Last March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and the alleged illegal deportation of children to Russia.

Yerevan is now obligated to arrest the Russian leader if he sets foot on Armenian territory.



